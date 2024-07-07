Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,621,000 after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

