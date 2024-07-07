Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 1,281,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,192. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

