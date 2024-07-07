Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

