Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $429,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 490,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,029. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

