Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 69,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 3,490,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

