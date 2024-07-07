Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.63. 2,488,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,332. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.