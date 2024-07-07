Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $185.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

