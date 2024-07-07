S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

