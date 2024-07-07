Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $337.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.08. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,501,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,652,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

