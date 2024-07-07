StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 349,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

