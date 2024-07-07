StoneX Group Inc. Sells 23,535 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

