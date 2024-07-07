StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

