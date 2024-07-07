StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRN stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $133.74. 20,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.