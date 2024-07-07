StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,142,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 8,300,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,288. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.