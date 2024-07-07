StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 8,064 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 176,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,076. The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.