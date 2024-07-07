StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 2,918 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

