StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.52. The company had a trading volume of 154,501,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.