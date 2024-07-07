StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

