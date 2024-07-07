StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,258,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,109,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.