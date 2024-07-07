StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.37. 54,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,995. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

