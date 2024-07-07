StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

