StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 4,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.