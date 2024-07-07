StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cfra upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

