StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.57. 523,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

