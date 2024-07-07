StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 45,309,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

