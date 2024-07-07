StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.43 and its 200-day moving average is $293.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

