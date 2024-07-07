StoneX Group Inc. Buys 835 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 2,290,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,008. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

