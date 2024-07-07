StoneX Group Inc. Buys 406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 980,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $104.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.