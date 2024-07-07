StoneX Group Inc. Buys 3,558 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,421 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.