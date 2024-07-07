StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CFG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,431,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,524. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.