StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 1,073,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

