Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 893,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,569. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

