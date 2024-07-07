Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 213,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

