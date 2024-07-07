Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,024,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 402,572 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

