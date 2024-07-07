Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 13,948 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

