Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 1,469,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

