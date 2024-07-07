Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

