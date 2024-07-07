Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 9,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.