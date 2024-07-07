Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,009. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.