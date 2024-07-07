StockNews.com Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on R. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

Ryder System stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.