StockNews.com Upgrades Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

PWOD opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,305 shares of company stock worth $150,686. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

