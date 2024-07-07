StockNews.com Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $958,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 69,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 986.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

