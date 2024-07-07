StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

