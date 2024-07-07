StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

