StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.42.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.