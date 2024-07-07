StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.