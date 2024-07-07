STF Management LP Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

STF Management LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Linde accounts for about 1.6% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.72. 1,499,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average is $434.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

