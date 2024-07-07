STF Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

STF Management LP cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.