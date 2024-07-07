STF Management LP Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

STF Management LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

