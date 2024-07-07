Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 9,663,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

