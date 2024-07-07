SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 195,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

